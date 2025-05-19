Fantasy Baseball
Alex Verdugo headshot

Alex Verdugo News: On base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder put together his best performance in May as Atlanta's leadoff hitter. Verdugo's mostly struggled this month however, slashing just .210/.269/.258 through 16 contests, and he's still looking for his first homer of the season after 26 games. It's still not clear when Ronald Acuna (knee) might be activated from the injured list, but Verdugo's window for proving he deserves to keep a starting job once the superstar is ready to make his 2025 debut is rapidly closing.

Alex Verdugo
Atlanta Braves
