Alex Verdugo News: On base three times Monday

Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Every Atlanta starter had at least one hit as the team began a series at Coors Field, but Verdugo tied Nick Allen for the team lead in times on base. The veteran outfielder has had a sizzling start to his season since being added to the big-league roster April 17, batting .350 (14-for-40) through nine games with five doubles, six runs and six RBI. Ronald Acuna (knee) has yet to begin a rehab assignment, so Verdugo figures to continue occupying the leadoff spot for at least a few more weeks.