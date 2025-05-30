Alex Vesia News: Secures second save

Vesia allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Vesia got the save chance after Tanner Scott defused a two-on, two-out situation in the eighth inning. Both pitchers struggled in their last outings Wednesday versus the Guardians, and it's at least intriguing that Vesia was called upon to handle the top of the Yankees' order, which he did successfully after pitching around Trent Grisham's leadoff single. Vesia has allowed four runs in May, all via home runs, over 10.1 innings. He's at two saves, 10 holds, a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB through 25 innings. With Scott blowing three saves over his last five appearances, Vesia looks to be the early candidate to take over the ninth inning should manager Dave Roberts officially make a change at closer. Even if that happens, it could lead to a committee scenario, especially once Kirby Yates (hamstring) and Michael Kopech (shoulder) are ready to return.