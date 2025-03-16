Fantasy Baseball
Alex Young News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

The Reds assigned Young to minor-league camp Sunday.

Young signed a minor-league contract with the Reds in January after being non-tendered by the Mets in late November. He gave up six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across three innings in spring training, and the 31-year-old southpaw will look to regain his form in the minors, likely with Triple-A Gwinnett.

