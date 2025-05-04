Alexander Canario News: On bench, but gaining playing time

Canario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Though he'll hit the bench for the series finale, Canario seems to be encroaching on the struggling Tommy Pham's playing time in left field. Canario had replaced Pham in the lineup for each of the last three games and went 3-for-11 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Pham -- who owns a .461 OPS for the season -- will be back in the starting nine Sunday, but another poor showing at the plate could open the door for Canario to pick up more starts during the upcoming week.