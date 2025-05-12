Fantasy Baseball
Alexander Canario headshot

Alexander Canario News: Three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Canario went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double Sunday against Atlanta.

Canario has slowly taken over as Pittsburgh's starting left fielder since the start of May, but the team appears to be committed to giving him a consistent shot in three games since Don Kelly took over as manager. He has started each of those matchups while hitting in the bottom third of the order. Canario provides some needed pop to the Pittsburgh lineup, and he has three extra-base hits in that three-game span.

