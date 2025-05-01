Alexis Diaz News: Bound for Triple-A

The Reds optioned Diaz to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Diaz was roughed up for five runs while recording just three outs in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals. He had allowed eight runs with a 3:5 K:BB across six frames in his six appearances since coming off the injured list April 15. Diaz will look to get back on track at Louisville, and Emilio Pagan will continue to serve as the Reds' primary closer.