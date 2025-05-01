Fantasy Baseball
Alexis Diaz News: Implodes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 5:28am

Diaz allowed five runs on four hits and one walk over one inning in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He also hit a batter in a 6-0 loss.

Diaz entered the top of the ninth with the Reds trailing, 1-0, and a mission of keeping the game close to force St. Louis to expend its closer in the bottom of the frame. The reliever hit the first batter then got two outs before it all crashed down on him. A single then three consecutive home runs foiled the plan. Diaz now has a 12.00 ERA over six innings (six outings) and has been rocked in two of his last three appearances.

