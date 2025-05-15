Fantasy Baseball
Amed Rosario headshot

Amed Rosario News: Getting third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Rosario will start at second base and bat second in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Rosario will draw a third consecutive start out of the Washington infield, but his run of regular playing time will likely come to an end during this weekend's series in Baltimore. Luis Garcia (personal) is expected to be activated from the paternity list Friday and should take back an everyday role at second base, leaving Rosario to fend with Jose Tena for playing time at third base.

Amed Rosario
Washington Nationals
