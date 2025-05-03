Amed Rosario News: Plates four runs in victory

Rosario went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBI in an 11-6 win against the Reds on Saturday.

Rosario doubled home a run in the fourth inning and later recorded the biggest hit for the Nationals, cracking a three-run home run in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. The long ball was the second of the season for the veteran infielder -- the other came in his first game of the campaign, March 29 against Philadelphia. Rosario's performance Saturday was also his first multi-hit effort since April 5. In between, he batted just .200 over 40 at-bats.