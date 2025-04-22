Amos Willingham Injury: Cut by Atlanta

Atlanta released Willingham (undisclosed) on Tuesday.

A waiver pickup from Washington in January, Willingham failed to win a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen and began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. He made two relief appearances and gave up one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings before landing on Gwinnett's 7-day injured list April 4. Atlanta hasn't shed light on the nature of Willingham's injury, but he'll now be moved off the 40-man roster as the big club looks to clear a spot for right-hander Nathan Wiles, whose contract was selected from Gwinnett in a corresponding move.