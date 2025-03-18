Anderson Pilar News: May not stick in bullpen

Pilar could be squeezed out of a bullpen spot with Atlanta, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta dealt Angel Perdomo to the Angels on Monday, but that still may not leave a spot open for Pilar. The Rule 5 pick hasn't looked ready for the majors in spring training despite flashing his upside -- while he's struck out 12 batters in 5.2 Grapefruit League innings, he's also issued six walks and given up nine earned runs. If the team elects to keep AJ Smith-Shawver as a sixth starter or long reliever, it could come at Pilar's expense. The 27-year-old right-hander would need to be offered back to the Marlins if he isn't on the 26-man roster.