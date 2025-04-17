Andre Pallante News: Knocked around in second inning

Pallante (2-1) took the loss Thursday against the Mets after allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Each of Pallante's four runs allowed came during the second inning, when the Mets knocked him around with five hits. A whopping 12 of Pallante's 18 outs came on groundouts, so he was able to keep the New York bats in check to an extent. The right-hander will take a respectable 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings (four starts) into his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for next week in Atlanta.