MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 16

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected. The Rockies have also yet to name a starter for tonight.

DFS players will have no shortages of starters to choose from on this large slate that includes three pitchers priced in the $10k range: Garrett Crochet, Nathan Eovaldi and Carlos Rodon. Crochet is the only one I'd spend up on, and I like going into the next tier with Corbin Burnes. He has a 1.48 ERA over his last four starts and the Colorado offense away from Coors Field has been historically bad.

We've also starred Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley and Bowden Francis in our optimizer. Francis has GPP appeal due to his $5,700 salary - a $1,500 discount compared to FanDuel and matchup against the boom-or-bust Detroit lineup. Ryan is also a logical choice as he's gone for at least 22 DK points in five of his last six starts. Note that Chris Sale, MacKenzie Gore and Tylor Megill all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):