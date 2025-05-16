MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 16

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 16, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected. The Rockies have also yet to name a starter for tonight.

DFS players will have no shortages of starters to choose from on this large slate that includes three pitchers priced in the $10k range: Garrett Crochet, Nathan Eovaldi and Carlos Rodon. Crochet is the only one I'd spend up on, and I like going into the next tier with Corbin Burnes. He has a 1.48 ERA over his last four starts and the Colorado offense away from Coors Field has been historically bad.

We've also starred Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley and Bowden Francis in our optimizer. Francis has GPP appeal due to his $5,700 salary - a $1,500 discount compared to FanDuel and matchup against the boom-or-bust Detroit lineup. Ryan is also a logical choice as he's gone for at least 22 DK points in five of his last six starts. Note that Chris Sale, MacKenzie Gore and Tylor Megill all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet1

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Diamondbacks7.316High
Dodgers7.22High
Padres5.66Low
Yankees5.55Medium
Rangers5.423Medium
Royals5.116High
Orioles4.822High
Rays4.79High
Giants4.715Medium
Tigers4.61High
Blue Jays4.311Medium
Red Sox4.23Medium
Braves4.212Medium
Marlins4.28Low
Twins4.114Medium
Nationals4.018High
Mets3.913High
Mariners3.819Low
Cardinals3.84Medium
Brewers3.820Low
Astros3.07Low
Angels2.724Low
Athletics2.610Low
Rockies2.021Low

My primary team stack targets

Dodgers vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.56 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, James Outman, Michael Conforto

Nationals vs. LHP Povich (5.03 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Amed Rosario, CJ Abrams, Alex Call, James Wood, Nathaniel Lowe

Royals vs. RHP Pallante (5.01 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt, Jonathan India

Twins vs. RHP Patrick (3.68 FIP vs. 3.19 ERA). Key pieces: Brooks Lee, Willi Castro, Trevor Larnach, Ryan Jeffers, Ty France

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
