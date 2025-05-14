Fantasy Baseball
Andres Chaparro

Andres Chaparro Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Chaparro (oblique) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals to begin a rehab assignment.

Chaparro is finally ready to play in games after going down with a left oblique strain in mid-March. The 26-year-old has a chance to work his way into regular playing time with the Nationals, perhaps in the designated hitter spot where Josh Bell has struggled.



