Andres Chaparro Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Chaparro (oblique) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals to begin a rehab assignment.
Chaparro is finally ready to play in games after going down with a left oblique strain in mid-March. The 26-year-old has a chance to work his way into regular playing time with the Nationals, perhaps in the designated hitter spot where Josh Bell has struggled.
