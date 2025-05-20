Andres Gimenez Injury: Back to running

Gimenez (quadriceps) started up a running program Monday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old resumed taking part in baseball activities last week and is now running for the first time since being placed on the injured list May 9 due to the quadriceps strain. Gimenez is expected to require a brief rehab assignment in the minors before rejoining the Blue Jays, so his activation is likely at least a week away.