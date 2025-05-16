Andres Gimenez Injury: Hoping to run this weekend

The Blue Jays are hopeful that Gimenez (quad) will resume running this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has been taking grounders and hitting in the batting cage this week as he ramps up his baseball activities, but running will be the bigger test as he comes back from a right quad strain. The second baseman is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list May 18, but he's going to need a bit more time than that.