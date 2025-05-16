Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Hoping to run this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Blue Jays are hopeful that Gimenez (quad) will resume running this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has been taking grounders and hitting in the batting cage this week as he ramps up his baseball activities, but running will be the bigger test as he comes back from a right quad strain. The second baseman is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list May 18, but he's going to need a bit more time than that.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now