Andres Gimenez Injury: Pulled with quad tightness
Gimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels due to right quad tightness.
The Blue Jays are labelling Gimenez's removal as precautionary, which is a good sign that the infielder isn't dealing with anything too serious. If his quad continues to bother him Thursday, the Jays may give him a day off, but a trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent.
