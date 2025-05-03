Andres Munoz News: Continues scoreless start to season
Munoz earned a save against the Rangers on Saturday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.
Munoz entered in the ninth frame with the task of protecting a one-run lead and came through despite issuing a one-out walk. The right-hander has yet to allow a run through 16 innings and 16 appearances on the campaign, and he's a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities. Those 12 saves lead the majors and have helped make Munoz arguably fantasy's most valuable closer so far this season.
