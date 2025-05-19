Andres Munoz News: Earns one-out save

Munoz struck out the only batter he faced and earned a save against the White Sox on Monday.

Munoz entered a 5-1 game with bases loaded and quickly shut things down by striking out Michael Taylor on four pitches. Munoz has yet to allow an earned run through 20.2 innings and has converted 15 of his 17 save opportunities. He improved his K:BB to 28:8 and has struck out at least one batter in 20 of his 21 appearances this season.