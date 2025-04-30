Andres Munoz News: Secures 11th save

Munoz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Angels.

The right-hander remains tied with the Padres' Robert Suarez atop the major-league leaderboard in saves. Munoz has reeled off 15 straight scoreless appearances to begin the season, posting a 19:6 K:BB through 15 innings, and he's already halfway to matching the career-high 22 saves he collected in 2024.