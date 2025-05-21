Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Munoz headshot

Andres Munoz News: Up to 16 saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz allowed a leadoff single to Andrew Vaughn before setting down the next three White Sox in order, locking down his league-leading 16th save this season. Munoz has now gone 21.2 innings without allowing an earned run to open the year, posting a 0.74 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now