Andres Munoz

Andres Munoz News: Up to nine saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Munoz earned the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, working around a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz has now delivered 13 straight scoreless innings to start the season, posting a 0.85 WHIP while striking out 17. The hard-throwing right-hander is up to nine saves this year, tied with Kyle Finnegan for the second-most in the majors behind Robert Suarez.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
