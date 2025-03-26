Andrew Abbott Injury: Shelved to begin season

The Reds placed Abbott (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Abbott built up to four innings and 50 pitches in his second and final Cactus League outing this past Saturday, but since he's not quite stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload, the Reds will have him open the season on the IL, after he got off to a delayed start this spring due to a shoulder issue. He'll be eligible for activation April 8, and he should be ready to go on or around that date if he experiences no setbacks while making another rehab start or two over the next two weeks. Carson Spiers appears in line to serve as the Reds' No. 5 starter until Abbott is cleared to join the big-league rotation.