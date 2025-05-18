Andrew Abbott News: Improves to 3-0

Abbott (3-0) yielded four hits and three walks over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Guardians.

Abbott kept Cleveland scoreless for five frames but needed to work around some danger, including a bases-loaded threat in the first inning. He tied his season high with 96 pitches and forced 16 swinging strikes, including eight with his fastball. Abbott has allowed fewer than two runs in six of his seven starts this season, resulting in a terrific 1.80 ERA and a 43:15 K:BB through 35 frames. His next matchup is expected to be at home against the Cubs.