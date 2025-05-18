Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Improves to 3-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Abbott (3-0) yielded four hits and three walks over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Guardians.

Abbott kept Cleveland scoreless for five frames but needed to work around some danger, including a bases-loaded threat in the first inning. He tied his season high with 96 pitches and forced 16 swinging strikes, including eight with his fastball. Abbott has allowed fewer than two runs in six of his seven starts this season, resulting in a terrific 1.80 ERA and a 43:15 K:BB through 35 frames. His next matchup is expected to be at home against the Cubs.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now