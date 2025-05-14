Andrew Abbott News: Receives no run support

Abbott allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven in six innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing just one run over six innings, Abbott exited on the hook for the loss after the Reds got blanked through eight innings. He posted his second quality start of the year and his fourth start allowing one or fewer runs in at least five innings. His command has especially been stellar of late, as he's posted a 15:0 K:BB in 11 innings over his last two starts. Abbott owns a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB in 30 innings and will look to pick up a win this weekend versus the Guardians.