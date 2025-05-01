Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Walks four in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 3:01pm

Abbott didn't factor in the decision Thursday against the Cardinals after allowing a run on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The lone tally against him came during the third inning as St. Louis scored on two singles, an error, a walk and a wild pitch. Abbott was unable to stick around long enough to qualify for the victory thanks to an extended rain delay. It's the second straight start in which the left-hander has walked at least four batters, which is a major jump compared to the three free passes he issued in his first two outings of the season. That's a trend worth monitoring, but Abbott's overall numbers this year are still good with a 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 19 innings.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
