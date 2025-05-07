Andrew Benintendi Injury: Heading to IL with calf strain

The White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left calf strain.

Benintendi tweaked the calf on Sunday against the Astros and didn't make enough improvement in the next few days to avoid the IL. He will be eligible to return May 15, but it's unclear at this time whether he has a chance to be ready to go on that date. Brooks Baldwin should continue to see the lion's share of starts in left field while Benintendi is sidelined.