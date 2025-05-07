Andrew Benintendi Injury: Held out again Wednesday
Benintendi (calf) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Kansas City.
He'll miss a third straight contests after tweaking his left calf Sunday against the Astros. There's been no indication to this point that Benintendi might require a trip to the 10-day injured list, but he'll need to improve in a hurry. Brooks Baldwin will play left field and bat sixth for the White Sox on Wednesday.
