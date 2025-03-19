Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Benintendi headshot

Andrew Benintendi News: Returns to lineup at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 8:51am

Benintendi (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Benintendi's recovery from a fractured right hand has come along rapidly, as he took live batting practice Monday and is now back in the White Sox lineup. Barring a setback, Benintendi appears as though he'll be ready to serve as Chicago's starting left fielder on Opening Day.

Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now