MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on April 25, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

It's a star-studded group of pitchers at the top as we have three starters in the $10k range. We've highlighted Logan Gilbert in our optimizer, and he's expected to be the chalkiest pitcher on the slate with a ridiculous 38 percent strikeout rate this season and gets a matchup against a Marlins lineup that certainly knows how to swing and miss. 

Pablo Lopez, Luis Severino and Tanner Houck are the other pitchers we've highlighted. Lopez is making his return from a stint on the IL, while Houck is a GPP only value option that is coming off a 20.5 DK point performance in his last start. You can certainly make the case to spend up on Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Paul Skenes, and Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Abbott both rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Logan Gilbert1426
Yoshinobu Yamamoto2338
Paul Skenes32912
Michael King410714
Chris Sale511521
Pablo Lopez67134
Luis Severino7142011
Nathan Eovaldi86810
Andrew Abbott9811
Shane Baz109424
Zac Gallen1116117
Hayden Wesneski1217620
Seth Lugo13201715
Jose Berrios1421152
Justin Verlander15151419
Matthew Liberatore1611017
Chad Patrick17131216
Ben Lively1812163
Tanner Houck19232118
Kyle Hendricks20182313
Sean Burke21242223
Carlos Carrasco22221922
Cal Quantrill2319245
Kyle Freeland245189

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Athletics6.55High
Mariners5.56High
Twins5.521High
Yankees5.31High
Reds5.210High
Braves4.87High
Dodgers4.82Medium
Guardians4.79Medium
Red Sox4.712Medium
Rockies4.718High
Cardinals4.516Medium
Astros4.317Medium
Padres4.114Low
Blue Jays4.123High
Diamondbacks4.04Low
Royals4.024Medium
Giants4.011Low
Rangers3.88Medium
Brewers3.813Medium
Rays3.215Low
White Sox2.922Low
Angels2.93Low
Pirates2.520Low
Marlins2.319Low

My primary team stack targets

Blue Jays vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (6.53 ERA, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Addison Barger, Bo Bichette, Anthony Santander

Twins vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (5.02 FIP). Key pieces: Edouard Julien, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers

Mariners vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (8.31 ERA). Key pieces: Cal Raleigh, Rowdy Tellez, Jorge Polanco, Luke Raley, Julio Rodriguez

Rangers vs. RHP Justin Verlander (5.47 ERA, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Joc Pederson, Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
