MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

It's a star-studded group of pitchers at the top as we have three starters in the $10k range. We've highlighted Logan Gilbert in our optimizer, and he's expected to be the chalkiest pitcher on the slate with a ridiculous 38 percent strikeout rate this season and gets a matchup against a Marlins lineup that certainly knows how to swing and miss.

Pablo Lopez, Luis Severino and Tanner Houck are the other pitchers we've highlighted. Lopez is making his return from a stint on the IL, while Houck is a GPP only value option that is coming off a 20.5 DK point performance in his last start. You can certainly make the case to spend up on Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Paul Skenes, and Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Abbott both rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):