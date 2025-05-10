Andrew Heaney News: Churns out quality start

Heaney didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to Atlanta, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw only managed four swinging strikes on the afternoon among his 82 pitches, and all four of the hits off him went for extra bases including a Matt Olson solo shot in the third inning, but Heaney still managed to deliver his fourth quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.