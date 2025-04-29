Andrew Heaney News: Coughs up four runs

Heaney (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Tuesday. He did not record a strikeout.

Heaney worked through three scoreless frames before things turned south. Carson Kelly knocked a two-run shot in the fourth inning and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Heaney had given up just one home run through 31.1 innings entering Tuesday's outing. His shortest start of the season bumped his ERA up to 2.50 with a 31:9 K:BB through 36 innings. Heaney is lined up to face the Padres at home this weekend.