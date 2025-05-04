Andrew Heaney News: Rough outing vs. Padres
Heaney (2-3) took the loss Sunday against San Diego, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.
After pitching to a 1.72 ERA in his first five starts this season, Heaney's now given up eight runs in just 8.1 innings over his last two outings. The left-hander's ERA is now up to 3.18 with a 1.11 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings this year. Heaney will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against Atlanta.
