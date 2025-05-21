Andrew Heaney News: Sharp in third win

Heaney (3-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw tossed 64 of 97 pitches for strikes as he gave up two runs or fewer for the third straight start, and the seventh time in 10 trips to the mound this season. Heaney's been far from dominant -- he managed only nine swinging strikes Wednesday, and he sports a 14:9 K:BB in 19.2 innings over four starts in May -- but he continues to avoid hard contact, and all three hits he gave up to the Reds were singles. He'll take a 2.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Arizona.