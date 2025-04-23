Andrew Heaney News: Twirls gem Wednesday
Heaney (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out nine batters across six shutout innings.
Heaney's bid for a no-hitter was broken up by a Travis d'Arnaud double in the fifth inning, but the southpaw managed to close out the inning without allowing a run to score. Wednesday's performance gives Heaney 13.1 consecutive shutout frames and a 13:2 K:BB across his last two starts. He's due for a test during his next outing, however, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Cubs, who boast the highest OPS (.806) of any team in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now