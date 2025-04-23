Andrew Heaney News: Twirls gem Wednesday

Heaney (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out nine batters across six shutout innings.

Heaney's bid for a no-hitter was broken up by a Travis d'Arnaud double in the fifth inning, but the southpaw managed to close out the inning without allowing a run to score. Wednesday's performance gives Heaney 13.1 consecutive shutout frames and a 13:2 K:BB across his last two starts. He's due for a test during his next outing, however, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Cubs, who boast the highest OPS (.806) of any team in the majors.