Andrew Kittredge Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Kittredge (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kittredge has progressed swiftly after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during spring training. He will need several rehab outings before joining the Orioles' active roster, but the veteran reliever should be back before the end of May if all goes well.