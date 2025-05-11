Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Kittredge headshot

Andrew Kittredge Injury: Makes another rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kittredge (knee) tossed one scoreless inning, allowing two hits while striking out a batter in Triple-A Norfolk's loss against Nashville on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kittredge threw all nine of his pitches for strikes in the inning, completing his second appearance out of the bullpen with Norfolk on his rehab assignment. The relief pitcher has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on the 15-day injured list after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in early March. Kittredge appears to be on the cusp of an activation and may require just one more outing in Triple-A before potentially joining the Orioles' roster.

Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles
