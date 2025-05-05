Andrew Kittredge Injury: Makes first appearance since spring

Kittredge (knee) started a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in one inning, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kittredge threw 14 pitches, and he wasn't sharp in his first rehab appearance. Left knee surgery limited the veteran right-hander to a lone outing during spring training, but he's now tracking toward making his season debut for the Orioles at some point in late May following several outings in the minors. Once he's reinstated from the injured list, Kittredge figures to be eased in as a middle reliever initially before eventually working alongside Yennier Cano and Seranthony Dominguez as one of Baltimore's right-handed setup men behind closer Felix Bautista.