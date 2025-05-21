Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Knizner headshot

Andrew Knizner News: Signs with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Knizner signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday.

Knizner was let go by the Nationals on Saturday after turning in a 1.016 OPS across 91 plate appearances with their Triple-A affiliate, and he'll now look to work his way up to the majors with the Giants. San Francisco hasn't gotten much production from Patrick Bailey (.474 OPS) or Sam Huff (.534) this season, so Knizner could be back in the big leagues relatively soon if he keeps hitting well.

