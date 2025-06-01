Andrew McCutchen News: Homers in back-to-back games

McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

McCutchen has homered in consecutive games after going over a month without a long ball. He was productive during the weekend series in San Diego, going 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits and three RBI. The veteran has five homers, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base while batting .264 with a .770 OPS through 52 contests on the year.