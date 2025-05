The Reds traded Moore to the Padres on Friday in exchange for Connor Joe.

Moore, 25, has spent the entire season at Double-A Chattanooga, where he owns a 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP alongside a 12:8 K:BB through 8.2 innings. He'll presumably report to Double-A San Antonio now that he's in the Padres organization and look to make a push toward Triple-A El Paso.