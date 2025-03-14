Andrew Painter News: Throws first live BP

Painter threw his first live batting practice session of the spring Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter entered Phillies camp fully healthy, but the club has been bringing him along slowly this spring after he missed nearly all of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery in July 2023. He will not make any Grapefruit League appearances and is expected to remain at extended spring training initially as he continues a slow build-up. Painter could be a rotation option for the Phillies around midseason.