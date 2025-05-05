Andrew Salas News: Excelling against older competition

Salas is hitting .350 with zero home runs, nine steals, a 23.1 percent walk rate and a 16.7 percent strikeout rate in 18 games for Single-A Jupiter.

The youngest player at Single-A, Salas signed with Miami for $3.7 million on Jan. 15 as a 16-year-old and was surprisingly assigned directly to Jupiter for his pro debut, shortly after turning 17 in March. The youngest of three brothers in professional baseball, Salas is a switch hitter whose hit tool is believed to be well ahead of the rest of his fantasy-relevant tools, although he's attempted 12 steals in 18 games, thanks in part to a .500 OBP. Even though the ultimate power output and defensive home (he's played nine games in center field, six games at second base and three games at shortstop) are to be determined, it's very rare for a player his age to hit the ground running like this against full-season pitching.