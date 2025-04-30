Andrew Stevenson News: Inks MiLB deal with TB

Stevenson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay has been dealing with a plethora of outfield injuries early in the season, and Stevenson will provide some veteran depth at Triple-A Durham. The 30-year-old has a .668 OPS in 273 career MLB games and spent the 2024 campaign playing in Japan, where he had a .278/.332/.382 slash line with three homers and 10 steals in 75 contests.