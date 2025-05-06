Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Vasquez headshot

Andrew Vasquez News: Inks minors deal with Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Vasquez began the season in the Mexican League, where he pitched 7.2 shutout innings while striking out six batters and walking one. He'll now help add bullpen depth to the Angels organization, and he could pitch his way back into the majors if he continues to find success upon returning to affiliated ball.

Andrew Vasquez
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now