Andrew Vasquez News: Inks minors deal with Angels
Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Vasquez began the season in the Mexican League, where he pitched 7.2 shutout innings while striking out six batters and walking one. He'll now help add bullpen depth to the Angels organization, and he could pitch his way back into the majors if he continues to find success upon returning to affiliated ball.
