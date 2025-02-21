Andrew Vasquez News: Signs with Mexican League team

Vasquez signed a contract with the with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Vasquez has made 64 appearances at the big-league level covering parts of five seasons but spent all of 2024 at Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization. Alexander notes that Vasquez does not have a buyout should a big-league team want to sign him to a major- or minor-league contract.