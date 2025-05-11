Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Walters News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Walters (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list and returned to action Saturday, walking one batter over a scoreless inning of relief.

Walters hadn't pitched for Louisville since April 16 due to an unspecified injury but was cleared to rejoin the Guardians' top affiliate without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand. The righty reliever spotted 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes in the appearance and averaged 96.9 miles per hour with his fastball.

