Andrew Walters News: Returns from IL
Walters (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list and returned to action Saturday, walking one batter over a scoreless inning of relief.
Walters hadn't pitched for Louisville since April 16 due to an unspecified injury but was cleared to rejoin the Guardians' top affiliate without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand. The righty reliever spotted 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes in the appearance and averaged 96.9 miles per hour with his fastball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now