The Nationals optioned Lara to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Lara is one of Washington's top prospects and was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 22-year-old spent most of last season at the Double-A level and had a 3.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 86:32 K:BB across 99 innings.