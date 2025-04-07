Fantasy Baseball
Andy Ibanez News: Belts first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Monday's win over the Yankees.

Ibanez opened the game's scoring with his third-inning long ball, which proved to be the deciding factor in the 6-2 victory. It was his first extra-base hit of the season. After starting in an 0-for-9 rut through four games, he's collected a hit in each of his last three appearances. Ibanez is slashing .158/.273/.316 through 22 plate appearances.

